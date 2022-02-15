Local teen receives lifesaving organ transplant after rare diagnosis

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Stark County family said a rare disease forced their teenage son to battle for his life, but weeks later, he’s recovering thanks to organ donation.

For the Cheronis family of Uniontown, the nightmare began during the holiday season last year when their son Christian, 13, spent weeks in the hospital, his health rapidly spiraling.

“That was the first time that we had heard the words liver failure and it was shocking to us. They were telling us the cirrhosis, the scarring, was years in the making,” said Christina Cheronis, Christian’s mother.

The main sign something was wrong, Cheronis said, was her son’s complexion. He appeared jaundiced as his skin began to yellow.

“I felt like my normal self,” said Christian. “I didn’t notice anything different. I just felt normal.”

Later, his mother said he complained of pain and she noticed visible distention in his abdomen. He was diagnosed with a rare inherited condition called Wilson’s disease that causes copper to build up in the liver.

After seeking treatment at a hospital closer to their home, Christian was transported to the Cleveland Clinic main campus for care.

“The way the disease progressed, the severity and also the degree of decomposition that Christian experienced wouldn’t have allowed him to survive much longer,” said Dr. Cristiano Quintini, Director of the Liver Transplantation at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Quintini said the genetic disorder can also cause copper to accumulate in the brain and other vital organs. Many people with the disease often do not realize they have the condition.

“When they find out they have Wilson’s disease, sometimes like in the case of Christian, the situation is pretty advanced and in desperate situations like his, liver transplant is the only cure,” said Dr. Quintini.

“We were very emotional and trying to understand how this was happening. We were not going to be able to leave the hospital until he had a transplant,” said Christian’s mother.

Christian was placed on the list for a liver transplant in late December. Because of Christian’s deteriorating condition, his mother said he moved to the top of the list.

On Dec. 30, he received a transplant.

Organ transplants at the Cleveland Clinic reached record levels during 2021, with the hospitals’ liver transplant Ohio program becoming the largest in the U.S., according to a hospital spokesperson.

Last year, the hospital completed 210 liver transplants–the highest number in the history of the program.

Christian’s mother said she and her husband are praying they do not have to deal with this rare disease again and are getting their other children tested for the inherited condition they did not know they carried.

“It’s not lost on us, the miracle of what happened,” said Jason Cheronis. “The biggest thing I take from this whole journey is when it gets the hardest, you look up. That’s when you double down on your faith.”

Christian’s father said his miraculous recovery is a testament to doctors, his son’s donor and their faith.

“The gift of organ donation has changed his life,” said Cheronis.