Local teen, dog team up to save grandmother who collapsed

BURTON, Ohio (WJW) — A teen and her dog worked together to save a grandmother in distress.

Elise Kilmer and her labradoodle puppy, Saige, have a close bond that was put to the test in November.

“They hear things that we don't hear,” Elise said.

The 17-year-old was in her bedroom when she says Saige abruptly began barking and scratching at the door.

“I'm not sure if she had heard my grandma fall out of the chair or something, but she definitely knew,” Elise said.

They rushed downstairs and found Elise's grandma, who has dementia, unconscious and choking in the kitchen.

“I was shocked at first, so I ran over to her and picked her up and laid her down on the floor because she was unconscious and then grabbed the phone and called,” Elise said.

Elise, who's a lifeguard at the Chardon YMCA, put her training into action to begin lifesaving CPR until medics arrived.

“I guess if no one was home it would have been a completely different outcome,” Elisa said. “I feel really proud I was able to help my grandma in that way.”

Her grandma was hospitalized for two nights but is now back to normal.

The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is set to honor Elise with a Greater Cleveland Hero Award on March 12.

“I'm not really surprised about Elise's abilities because she's always been a mature individual,” said Elise’s mother, Melanie Kilmer. “We're extremely proud of her.”

Elise, who plans to study Horse Production and Management in college, said she is grateful for her CPR training and her sidekick, Saige.

“It was really great because I don't know when I would've come out of my room and if it would've been too late by then,” she said. “Saige definitely helped me get down there in time.”