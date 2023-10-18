CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 2,100 Cleveland-area students took a national pledge against gun violence on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, is the Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence.

That day, students nationwide are encouraged to take the vow against gun violence and “write a rap, son, poem or essay on how their decisions can help prevent gun violence,” reads a news release.

Yvonne Pointer, the Ohio leader of Voices of Black Mothers United, was expected to facilitate the pledges on Wednesday at Hannah Gibbons-Nottingham School, 1401 Larchmont Road.