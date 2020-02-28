Local students shave their heads to help raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) -- Students at Saint Bernadette's Elementary School in Westlake are shaving their heads as part of a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The foundation was created to help fund childhood cancer research.

"I wanted to do it since my brother shaved his head so I'm like I want to do that," said a student by the name of Maggie.

The cause hits close to home for many of the kids, including Jackson Janesek. He is a cancer survivor.

"I don't' want kids to go through that. It was an awful experience, it was an awful three years of my life," Jackson said.

The St. Baldrick event raised more than $60,000, but organizes expect that number to rise as more donations come in over the weekend.