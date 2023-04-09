CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A local high schooler is being awarded for helping thwart a possible school shooting at West Geauga High School last week.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old senior found a bullet in the bathroom around 8 a.m. on April 3 and told the school’s resource officer.

This ultimately led to the arrest 18-year-old Brandon Morrissette, who investigators say was found with an unloaded 9-millimeter handgun and three loaded magazines in his backpack, as well as a knife attached to his pants.

The FOX 8 I-Team learned that the suspect had allegedly developed a plan to shoot multiple students at the high school.

Now, the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit aiming to end school violence after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas last year, announced its presenting the 17-year-old with its National Student Hero Award, sister station WDTN reports.

He will be recognized alongside others, including Nashville police officers who responded to the Covenant School shooting and a Virginia school teacher who helped lead students to safety after being shot.

Morrissette is charged with attempted aggravated murder, illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone and a misdemeanor count of inducing panic. Investigators said last week he’s being held at a secure mental health facility.