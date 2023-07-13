PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – A student allegedly responsible for leaving a single, unspent bullet in a local school cafeteria that prompted a lockdown was arraigned in court on Thursday.

Nolan Rosen

Nolan Rosen, 18, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms, possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone, and inducing panic.

The incident happened on May 2 at Orange High School. School. Officials say Rosen came forward and admitted to owning the bullet. When officials then escorted Rosen to his car, a small-caliber rifle and ammunition were found and seized.

Police video obtained from the I-Team

Video previously released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows police at the school. District leaders came under criticism over the alert system after learning some classes weren’t notified of the situation.

Rosen is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.