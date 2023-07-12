AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A store clerk says she is missing a tooth after she was hit multiple times in the face with a can of Pepsi, after confronting a man who allegedly walked out of the store without paying for the pop.

According to Akron police, the assault happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dollar General in the 500 block of E. Exchange Street.

The 42-year-old clerk told officers she approached the man who left with a 12-pack of diet Pepsi. Once outside, the suspect, later identified as David Marsh, 64, allegedly hit the clerk multiple times in the face with one of the cans of pop and then dragged her into the parking lot.

According to police, the victim reportedly sustained a laceration to the head and face. She also lost a tooth during the attack.

Officers say they checked the area and found Marsh nearby. He was arrested and charged with Robbery and Felonious Assault.