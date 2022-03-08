Local ski resorts prepare to close for the season

(WJW) – Northeast Ohio’s ski resorts are winding down for the season.

Boston Mills will extend its season until March 20, conditions permitting.

FOX 8 Weather is tracking a snow event Friday into Saturday that should give skiers some fresh powder.

Brandywine, Alpine Valley, Snow Trails and Mad River Mountain will close for the 2021-2022 winter season on Sunday, March 13.

Snow Trails notes on its website with the cold weather ahead, bonus days are possible.

Many of the resorts opened in early January.

Their opening dates were pushed back because of a warm December.