Local schools turning to job fairs to help find more substitute teachers in case of shortage

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The upcoming school year is ushering in another obstacle: a possible shortage of substitute teachers.

“As soon as the schools closed in March, there went our income,” said Caleb Ali.

Both Ali and his wife are licensed substitute teachers. However, since the start of the pandemic, they have remained unemployed in their desired career field.

Ali, who is certified to teach history in grades 7-12, is looking for a full-time opportunity and continues to send applications.

“Every school district Cuyahoga, Portage, Medina, Franklin and Hamilton counties they’ve got it,” said Ali.

Bob Wolf, the Director of Human Resources for the Summit Educational Service Center (ESC) is seeking substitute teachers during the first of two substitute teacher job fairs on August 25 and September 22 at the Cuyahoga Falls ESC location from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome, however, masks are required.

“If covid becomes rampant or even one or two cases come up it creates a snowballing effect,” said Wolf.

He said they are seeking applications for 16 districts and stated many teachers are not comfortable returning to the classroom, which could impact the need for substitute teachers.

“That’s a legitimate concern and districts realize there are going to be not only empty seats on the student side, but there are going to be empty seats on the teacher desk side,” said Wolf.

Ali said he believes kids need to be in school.

“Some parents are not equipped to provide or even supplement the education that students need, that’s where I worry,” said Ali.

According to Wolf, in some districts substitutes make $15 dollars an hour or less but said there are also substitute opportunities for student aides. He said the job is a way to showcase abilities and gain experience.

“We went to school to be teachers so we want to be teachers that’s the bottom line,” said Ali.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: