CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Some local school districts are still cleaning up the mess after storms rolled through the area this weekend.

After Saturday’s severe storms, Plain Local Schools in Stark County brought in a structural engineer to examine their intermediate school.

The storms caused damage to the gym’s roof at Glenwood Intermediate School.

Officials determined that despite the damage, the building is still structurally sound, but the mess was too much to clean up in time for classes on Monday morning.

Saturday’s severe weather also damaged the softball field at North Olmsted High School,

where trees came crashing down on the backstop, one of the dugouts and the bleachers.

There’s been no word on how long it could take to repair the damage.

Power outages caused by the storms also led to other school closures on Monday. A full list can be found, here.

There is another chance of severe weather later this week. Updates can be found at FOX8.com.