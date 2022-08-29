LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain High School School Safety Officer is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation on the use of excessive force while breaking up a fight between students.

The school district said that on August 25 a fight broke out between students in the girls’ bathroom. That’s when the safety officer was able to break it up, according to a press release from Lorain City Schools.

However, district officials said they later learned of a cell phone video taken of the officers actions that were not in the initial incident report, which led to the internal investigation.

“After a full investigation, the district will take any appropriate measures,” the release said. “The district takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously, and district officials have been in contact with the student and family.”

The Lorain Police Department and Lorain County Children Services are aware of the incident and the district will fully cooperate, according to the release.