Local school districts move to remote learning, mask mandates amid COVID surge

(WJW) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge across Northeast Ohio, several local school districts are making some changes as students return from winter break.

Berea City Schools

The Berea City School District is enacting mandatory masks for students, staff and visitors starting Jan. 3. Masks will be required in all district buildings. The school board will re-evaluate the mandate on Jan. 14.

Brecksville – Broadview Heights City Schools

The Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District will require everyone to wear a masks in district buildings starting Jan. 3. Everyone must remain masked until Jan. 14.

Brooklyn City Schools

The Brooklyn City School District is requiring all students and staff to wear masks while indoors when they come back from winter break on Jan. 4. The district recognizes that some students may be unable to wear masks during the school day for medical or developmental reasons. Anyone with questions should contact their student’s principal.

Cleveland Metropolitan Schools

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is going to remote learning for the week of Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 for all buildings. The district cited the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the city of Cleveland. All schools will be open for families to pick up meals. Buildings will also be open Monday for students to pick up computers, tablets or other materials.

Garfield Heights City Schools

The Garfield Heights City School District will be returning to in-person learning on Jan. 4. At that time, students and staff must wear masks until at least April 1 to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The district will continue monitoring data and communicate any changes to their safety protocols.

Maple Heights City Schools

The Maple Heights City School District is moving to remote learning from Jan. 5 through Jan. 7. They will be implementing the remote learning model that they used before winter break. Anyone with questions should contact their building principal.

Mayfield City Schools

The Mayfield City School District’s mask mandate will remain in place until at least Jan. 17. They will continue tracking and monitoring COVID-19 cases in the school district among our students, teachers and staff.

South Euclid – Lyndhurst Schools

Due to the rising number of COVID cases, the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District will do remote learning from Jan. 10 through Jan. 17. They plan for students to return for in-person learning on Jan. 18. They will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to see if that date needs pushed back. The district will provide meals to students for pick up during the remote learning period.