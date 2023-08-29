WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Westlake City Schools added a new tool to keep students and staff safe this year.

School leaders say the district has installed license plate readers to help identify potential threats. The technology is already in use around the city, now school leaders say safety grant funding helped the district install them on all district campuses over the summer.

“License plate readers can provide information on national and local databases and alert law enforcement and our School Resource Officers in real-time if needed,” said Superintendent Scott Goggin in a statement. “This is a proactive approach to identifying any potential concerns entering our school campuses. We feel this keeps us on the cutting edge of student and staff safety.”

Several other cities across Northeast Ohio also use the technology. The cameras take still images from the rear of cars as they pass by. That information can then be used to help identify cars that have been used in a crime or to help find wanted suspects.