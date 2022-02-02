Local school district distributes meals to students ahead of winter storm

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Oberlin City Schools is working to ensure students don’t go without food ahead of the predicted the winter storm.

“They’ve been working for the past 24 hours just making sure that every student who wants and lunch and needs a lunch will have one,” said Melissa Linebrink, communications coordinator for the school district.

Cafeteria staff spent the day preparing more than 1,000 lunches for students.

Linebrink said about 52% students in the district qualify for free or reduced lunch, but the bagged meals will be distributed to students district-wide Wednesday who choose to participate.

“Any student can pick up one of the bagged lunches,” said Linebrink. “The way we have it situated is that there are enough lunches for each elementary student to receive two, there’s enough for each middle school student to receive two and we also have them at the high school level.”

This is the first time Linebrink said the district is providing bagged lunches for students ahead of a potential snow day. The meals are being distributed for free.

Linebrink said the school district will cover the estimated cost of up to $2,000 dollars.

Many school districts do not provide bagged lunches on calamity days. An Akron Public Schools spokesperson said if classes are canceled due to weather, meals would not be distributed.

Linebrink said the advance snowstorm warning gave district officials enough time to plan to prepare meals so students do not have to potentially brave dangerous conditions for food.

“We’ve gone to the store to prepare for the storm and there’s no bread, there’s no milk but with these lunches they’re getting a sandwich, they’re getting a fruit, they’re getting a drink,” said Linebrink. “Some of our families might not be able to get to the store. This is just a nice way to make sure that our students have food security for the next two days when the storm hits.”