Local school cancels some in-person classes for second day due to high temps and no A/C

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Excessive heat forced the Independence Local School District to cancel some in-person classes for the second day in a row.

“I wouldn’t want my own children in classrooms that are 90 plus degrees,” said Superintendent Ben Hegedish.

Both the district’s elementary and middle school do not have air conditioning. Hegedish said the temperatures inside the buildings are often hotter than outdoors on high temperature days.

The heat, in addition to a mask mandate, has made conditions less than optimal for the roughly 700 students impacted. Hegedish said more than half of the teachers in the middle and elementary school buildings reported to teach remotely from their classroom.

“When you’ve got hundreds of little kids and teachers that are stuck in a building that’s cooking all day it’s just not the best learning environment,” he said.

The district is just one of a few in Cuyahoga County offering in-person learning at the start of the school year, despite the Cuyahgoa County Board of Health’s recommendation to begin the year with virtual learning.

“My daughter she told me flat out, ‘Mom I have to be in person, I can’t do it online. I can’t learn that way,'” said parent Thelma Nagle.

The Carrollton Exempted Village School District, which is about a hour and a half south of Independence, also made a similar change due to the heat.

The district acknowledged coronavirus cases Monday but in a statement said “The CES closer is due to the lack of air conditioning in the building and the potential for 90-degree weather on Tuesday and Wednesday and not due to COVID.”

Attendance was high despite the change in instruction. Hegedish said more than 90 percent of students participated in remote learning.

The ability to quickly shift from the classroom to an online version could signal the end of snow days. Although it’s too early to say for sure, Hegedish said snow days are “most likely” a thing of the past.

