SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — A former Solon City Schools bus driver who pleaded no contest to being intoxicated while driving young children was sentenced Wednesday.

Christina C. Krusinski, 56, of Solon, was sentenced to two years probation on her OVI charge, which will conclude in April 2025, according to Bedford Municipal Court records.

Krusinski’s license was also suspended until Dec. 20, one year from the date of the incident. She’ll have limited driving privileges for work and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for necessities.

Krusinski may have driven nearly 50 elementary and middle school children on her Dec. 20, 2022, route, according to police. A random drug and alcohol test upon Krusinski’s return that day found her blood alcohol content was 0.07%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.04% for commercial drivers.

The district then brought in city police officers, who noticed signs she was impaired. Officers’ breath test also came back positive. She was then arrested.

Christina Krusinski

A notice sent to parents said Krusinski was no longer employed by the district and that she “will never drive students for the Solon Schools again.”

“Student safety is paramount. Conduct that potentially jeopardizes students’ well-being is unacceptable,” the notice read. The district also planned to step up random testing “well above the minimum federal recommendations going forward.”

Krusinski also faced a charge of operating a commercial vehicle while having a measurable amount of alcohol, as well as a charge of endangering children. Both were dismissed.

Krusinski also completed a court-ordered diversion program, according to court officials.

Her record on the child endangering case has been sealed.