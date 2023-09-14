BURTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A school bus crashed Thursday morning in Geauga County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to officials, the crash took place at about 8:30 a.m. near Chipmunk Lane and Georgia Road in Burton Township.

Troopers say the accident involved the school bus and another vehicle.

Initial reports indicate there were about 20 children on board the school bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported, according to troopers.

Officials tell FOX 8 there appears to be “very minor, property damage.”

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.