AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County residents won’t have to pay to get around via RTA on Election Day.

METRO RTA’s fixed-route and disabled-accessible services will be free on Tuesday, Aug. 8, as residents head to the polls to vote on Issue 1, according to a news release.

“METRO understands that access to transportation is essential when it comes to diminishing barriers across our community,” CEO Dawn Distler is quoted in a news release. “We provide free fares for general elections, but we understand that the special election on Aug. 8 is significant. We are proud to give our passengers an avenue to exercise their right to vote.”

Polling places will be open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. but early voting is already underway in the state.

To find your polling location, visit the Summit County Board of Elections website or call the board at 330-643-5200.