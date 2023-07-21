CLEVELAND (WJW) — The gift of a prosthetic can be life-changing and for robotics students at the Great Lakes Science Center, that’s exactly the plan.

Yariselle Andujar, Gabriel Leonard and Daniela Moreno are just days away from hopping on a plan and traveling to Ecuador to meet five children with limb-differences.

“It’s so exciting to see all the hard work we put into creating these new devices,” Leonard said. “It all pays off when we get to see them try them on for the first time.”

Moreno is from Ecuador and produced the idea for the project after meeting a young girl named Samantha last fall. That’s when Fox 8 showed you these same students helping to provide a 3-D printed prosthetic to a local boy named Ernest Priester.

Now the student leaders are moving full speed ahead to South America. Andujar said the Global Community Service Project is rewarding beyond measure.

“It feels really good to me,” she said. “I’m proud of myself, my parents are proud of me. Not only are we touching hearts here in Cleveland, but we’re touching hearts all the way in Ecuador and around the world.”

JonDarr Bradshaw is the Robotics Initiative Project Lead at the GLSC. He’ll be traveling with the students on their journey to change lives.

“Instead of waiting on somebody to come and save the day for them, they realize that they have the power themselves, to be able to make things better for themselves, for their family, for their community and for others around the world.”

The students leave for Ecuador on July 27 and will be on mission for 11 days. They said they are a little bit nervous for such a big trip, but they’re ready to make a difference.

“I’m very excited to see what happens and what we do over there,” Andujar said.

Leonard hopes this trip will light a fire for all the students in the program.

“I think it really empowers me to strive to do better things and this project has really shown me how much I’m really capable of,” Leonard said.

The students will be vlogging their trip each day. You can follow along on all the GLSC social media pages.