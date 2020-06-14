Rescue for exotic animals desperately needs new freezer, lost thousands of dollars in meat

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WJW) — Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Rescue Center is in need of a new walk in freezer after theirs suddenly broke.

Staff posted on Facebook saying that they lost thousands of dollars in meat, with a majority of it being used to feed their elderly and special needs cats.





Courtesy of Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Rescue Center

“If anyone knows of a walk in freezer for sale reasonably priced or a reputable company please message us. This has hit us hard as we are temporarily closed and have no admission revenue. At this time no date has been set for reopening per our vet it’s just too much of a risk,” they wrote in a post.

The non-profit is also accepting donations to help with their cause.

Click here if you’d like to help.