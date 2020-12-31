Religious leaders reflect on challenging year, offer renewed hope for 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s the year that changed lives, changed how people gather, how they work and for many how they worship.

Religious leaders of the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths shared their reflection of 2020 and the hope for a brighter new year.

“It is ultimately not about what has happened but what we can do with what’s happened,” said Rabbi Joshua Skoff of Park Synagogue with locations in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights.

He said it is one of many lessons learned this year, how to take a situation and turn it into something purposeful.

“Am I am my brothers keeper? Am I my sisters keeper? Depends on how we behave, right now one could say sometimes yes, sometimes no based on this past year.”

The synagogue decided to turn to Zoom primarily for their worship services in order to help keep people safe.

2020 was a cruel year to those who lost loved ones to COVID-19, for people still fighting for their health and for families separated from people they love.

“We can morn in their loss or we can use it as a moment to say wow I didn’t realize how much I appreciate being with my family,” said Father Bob Stec of St. Ambrose Catholic Parish in Brunswick.

Father Stec said the year was like a storm and it’s difficult to assess the damage still underway but he is taking time to appreciate things taken for granted something he hopes other focus on in the new year.

“I think it’s a mindfulness that we need each other but especially we need God,” he said.

Imam Hamzah Maqbul of the Islamic Center of Cleveland said to search for the silver lining in difficult times.

“When there’s a plan other than your own plan sometimes there is some silver lining or something better in that plan then there was in your own plan,” he said.

Although it’s not yet known what 2021 will bring all the faith leaders said there’s hope for an eventual end to the pandemic and better days ahead.

“It was an uncomfortable year because we had to look inside sometimes you see things that you don’t like but the good thing is then you know what to fix and what to work on,” said Imam Maqbul.

