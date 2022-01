CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fans of WKNR – 850 AM ESPN Cleveland – will need to find another way to tune in on Friday as the radio station works to fix a broken transmitter.

The station tweeted that the snowstorm on Monday blasted their transmitter so they’re taking the day Friday to fix the problem while staying off air.

The ESPN app and The Land on Demand are still up and running.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 for updates.