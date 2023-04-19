[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a $4 million Queen of Hearts jackpot in 2019.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Next week, one local bar gambler could be nearly $1 million richer.

The jackpot for the Grayton Road Tavern‘s popular Queen of Hearts raffle game has reached $1 million ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday, April 26, at the tavern, according to a Facebook post by operators.

There are 21 cards still to be revealed, according to the tavern’s game website. At the last drawing on April 12, the Ace of Clubs was revealed, which meant the jackpot was carried over to the next round.

How does Queen of Hearts work?

The game board is a deck of 54 playing cards, including two Joker cards, placed face-down. A bi-weekly raffle drawing chooses the player who gets to reveal one of the cards.

Gamblers can buy any number of raffle tickets for $1 each, writing the number of the card they’d like to reveal on the back.

If the revealed card is the Queen of Hearts, that player takes home 90% of the total jackpot, and the remaining 10% carries over to the next prize pool. If the queens of Spades, Diamonds or Clubs are revealed, the player still gets a $10,000 prize.

Four other raffle tickets are then drawn, with subsequent prizes of $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000.

The revealed cards stay up on the board, leading players closer to the big prize after each drawing.

See the full list of rules on the tavern’s game website.

Where do you buy tickets for Queen of Hearts?

You can buy tickets for the upcoming drawing at:

Grayton Road Tavern, 4760 Grayton Road, Cleveland, daily from open to close; ticket sales stop at 6 p.m Wednesday

Harry Buffalo, 4824 Great Northern Blvd., North Olmsted, daily from open to close; ticket sales stop at 3 p.m.

Tavern of Independence, 5530 Brecksville Road, Independence, from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday; ticket sales stop at 3 p.m. Wednesday