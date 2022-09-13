CLEVELAND (WJW) — And then there were 10.

Out of thousands of applicants, one local pup has been selected as a finalist in People magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest.

A few years back, Abbey was adopted from One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron, after making the trek all the way from West Virginia while pregnant. Since then, the 5-year-old Siberian husky/English mastiff/pitbull mix has trained as a therapy dog and loves meeting all kinds of people.

“We visit nursing homes, calling hours, assisted living centers, an addiction recovery center, or any location that makes a request for therapy dogs,” her owners told People. “Nothing makes Abbey happier than visiting with people and getting belly rubs.”

Find out more about the cute pup and meet the nine other furry contenders here.

Once the voting is complete, the Top 3 dogs move on to the judging round, where a winner will be announced on Oct. 12.

The champion gets a special feature in the magazine, a year supply of dog food and $1,000 to donate to any rescue organization.