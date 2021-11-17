Local pub orders ‘rarest and most expensive’ Irish whiskey — Here’s how you can get a taste

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Security was tight at Giant Eagle in Rocky River Wednesday night as a very special delivery arrived from Ireland for pick up.

The 46-year-old bottle of Midleton Whiskey is so rare that it cost $43,000 and required a police escort.

“It’s the rarest and most expensive Irish whiskey in the world right now,” said Sean Gormley, who purchased the bottle. He is owner of Gormley’s Pub. “This is the only one in the United States right now.”

The bottle alone is handcrafted Waterford Crystal inside of a 200-year-old box made from a mixture of ancient elm and rare Japanese Tamo.

The whiskey was distilled in County Cork, Ireland and left undisturbed for decades.

Now, it has been brought to Northeast Ohio for a very special whiskey tasting charity event to be held Dec. 6 and 7 at the pub in Rocky River.

“To be hosting the opening and tasting of this bottle is quite the achievement and we’re just so honored to have it here,” said Gromley, “This is the creme de la creme for Irish whiskey connoisseurs.”

World renowned whiskey expert Barry Chandler from the website and programming Stories & Sips will be at the event and is actually the only person trained to properly handle the bottle.

“Got to remember every drop is worth hundreds of dollars, no room for spillage at all,” said Gromley.

The 500ml bottle will only allow for 20 one-ounce pours, so only 20 people can attend the two-day tasting event and each person must have a ticket.

Tickets cost $2,350 and are nearly sold out.

However, $200 raffle tickets are being sold right now to win a premier seat at the event, and they’re going fast with people coming from Ireland and across the United States.

Proceeds will benefit Malachi House in Cleveland which provides loving care, food, shelter and comfort to those most in need near the end of their natural life.

“A great organization that is Malachi House and they’ve been tremendous… especially coming into Thanksgiving, we want to do all we can and raise as much as we can,” said Gromley.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at Gromley’s Pub, 19500 Center Ridge Road, or The Irish Barber next door.

Those interested can also call Sean directly at (440)990-7468.