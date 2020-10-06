Local program provides flu vaccine to students free of charge this fall

COPLEY, Ohio (WJW) – A local program to provide the flu vaccine to school students has seen renewed interest as flu season approaches amid a pandemic.

Tuesday, about 65 students at Arrowhead Primary School in the Copley-Fairlawn City Schools received flu shots.

“Every year, but probably this year more than ever, we are really interested in keeping our students healthy. The healthier they are, the more they’re able to be here,” principal Roman Capper said.

The district is among 18 schools, including Akron Public Schools, taking part in a school-based flu clinic program from Akron Children’s Hospital and an organization called Health Heroes.

“It’s a vaccine that’s going to keep our kids healthier as well as keep our schools open during this pandemic,” said Mary Schatz, Nurse Manager of School Health Services at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The program provides the flu vaccine to children whose parents consent to it at no cost to students, parents or schools. Schatz said so far, more than 700 vaccines have been given at four school districts through the program, which began about five years ago and continues to grow.

She said she anticipates demand to surpass that of past years due to the last flu season, which prompted some schools to close, combined with COVID-19, which shares some symptoms similar to influenza.

“Last year, we saw high numbers of flu symptoms in our schools,” Schatz said.

“This year, because of the pandemic, we don’t want those kids to have the potential of having influenza as well as COVID.”

Participating schools are sending home letters and consent forms for interested parents to complete. The clinics will continue through mid-November.

