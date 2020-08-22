Local professor who received heart transplant cared for by nurses she once taught

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local professor who teaches nursing students found her role reversed when she underwent a heart transplant, with her care involving some familiar helping hands.

Diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia in 2014, Lynn Ulatowski’s condition worsened this year.

Last month, the former marathon runner was placed on life support, in need of a new heart fast, according to University Hospitals Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Yasir Abu-Omar.

“If this is not treated promptly, what ends up happening is that the patient will end up with organ failure,” Abu-Omar said.

Ulatowski underwent a heart transplant at University Hospitals, where the Ursuline College Biology professor came under the care of four of her former students, who are now nurses.

“I just felt it was unique be able to use what I learned from her as well as all the other nursing courses I had to be able to care for her,” nurse Mary Ann Lawlor said.

Ulatowski described it as coming full circle.

“It was nice to see that the teaching came to fruition when I saw those girls there and how confident and caring and compassionate they were,” she said.

The professor-turned-patient even taught a class remotely from her bed in the Intensive Care Unit.

“It actually gave me something to do to pass the time on the days that I didn’t have treatments, so it was good,” Ulatowski said.

Now out of the hospital and recovering, Ulatowksi said she’s grateful for her care and the heart donor who gave her new life.

“I’m so incredibly grateful and thankful for this gift and the staff at UH,” she said.

University Hospitals said its heart transplant program is growing. Ulatowski’s transplant marked its 18th this year, matching the total number of transplants at the hospital during all of last year.

