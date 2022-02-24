Local professor who just returned from Ukraine addresses invasion impacting his family

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking a human toll that’s personal for a Case Western Reserve University professor.

Dr. Roman Sheremeta returned to Broadview Heights from Ukraine Tuesday, one day before Russia invaded the professor of economics’ native country.

“A shock,” Sheremeta said. “I did not expect that the full invasion as it has happened would happen.”

His parents and brother live in the western Ukraine city of Ivano Frankivsk, which came under attack overnight.

“I did not expect that my city that is so close to Poland would literally be bombed overnight and my parents and my brother would wake up because of the shelling,” he said.

Sheremeta said his parents plan to spend the night in the basement of their home while his brother is seeking refuge in nearby mountains.

Sheremeta has spent time in Ukraine as he launches American University of Kyiv in the capitol city. Sheremeta is the founding director of the college, which opened in early February and was set to start enrolling students within weeks.

“We are opening an American education in the heart of Ukraine,” he said.

Sheremeta said he initially planned to fly back the U.S. to visit his wife and wife’s family, whom he hadn’t seen in about a month, before returning to Ukraine.

However, his original flight to the U.S., scheduled for this Saturday, was cancelled, leading to his earlier flight back Tuesday.

Sheremeta said part of him wishes he could return to Ukraine to try to help his family and friends there, with whom he has remained in close contact amid the invasion.

“There’s a divine providence I was spared the horror my friends had to live through, but at the same time I feel like I almost betrayed them because I left the day before the invasion, and I wish I was there,” Sheremta said.

He said he would like to see a stronger reaction from western countries, including the U.S., to impact Russia’s economy, such as a trade embargo.

“It’s a David versus Goliath story, and they need the support of the west, and so far the support of the west is, to put it bluntly, pathetic,” he said.

Sheremeta also said he wants Americans to be proactive to understand what’s going on and defend democratic freedoms.

“Putin is going to go as far as he is allowed to by Ukraine and the western allies,” he said.