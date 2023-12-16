EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid High School Principal Corey Russell has been suspended for five days without pay due to an “error in judgment” relating to finances.

Euclid City Schools Superintendent Chris Papouras issued a statement on Saturday evening:

High school principal Mr. Corey Russell faced a suspension of five days without pay due to an error in judgment regarding the proper payment of invoices for work on one of our drama productions. Throughout the investigation, he demonstrated full cooperation and a genuine acceptance of responsibility for his actions.

As a school district, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. We are confident in Mr. Russell’s ability to move forward from this incident and continue serving as the principal of Euclid High School. We value his dedication to the school community and are committed to providing the necessary support to ensure a positive and constructive path forward.

Euclid City Schools Superintendent Chris Papouras