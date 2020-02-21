Local priest federally charged with child porn, child exploitation and juvenile sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) -- A Strongsville priest who was taken into custody last year for child pornography is now facing federal charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Robert McWilliams, 29, has been charged with receiving or distributing child pornography, sexual exploitation of children and sex trafficking of a minor.

The affidavit states that McWillliams pretended to be a girl on social media, which he then used to make contact with underage boys. He reportedly targeted victims at the parish where he worked.

"Posing as the female, McWilliams allegedly enticed the minor male victims to send sexually explicit photographs and videos, sometimes threatening to expose embarrassing information McWilliams already knew about the victims if they did not send such images," the affidavit alleges.

The affidavit states he also followed through on this threat by sending some of the photographs he received from the victims to their mothers.

Investigators said he was in possession of and received or distributed approximately 1,700 images and videos of child pornography and had 150 files in a Dropbox account.

"Additionally, McWilliams is alleged to have used the social networking website Grindr.com to make contact with a minor male victim for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex. McWilliams allegedly met the victim on multiple occasions and, in exchange for sex, paid the 15 year old boy approximately $100 per act," according to the affidavit.

Anyone with information on McWilliams or his contact with children should call Homeland Security Investigations at 216-749-9602.

