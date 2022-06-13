STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Local police are warning residents about a scam targeting people on a dating app.

Several people recently called the police department to report that after matching and conversing with a woman on a dating app, they were contacted by someone claiming to be one of their detectives, the Streetsboro Police Department explained in a Facebook post.

Using the real name and voice mail greeting of one of their detectives, the scammer allegedly told them they were under investigation because the person they matched with is underage, the post says.

The scammer then reportedly tried to get them to send money in the form of gift cards.

Police say that if you receive an unexpected call from someone claiming to be with the Streetsboro Police, to call dispatch at (330) 626-4976 to confirm their identity.

They also want to remind residents the department is never going to demand payment in the form of gift cards.