PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Perkins Township Police Department wants parents to know about a dangerous Tiktok trend that is gaining traction.

They’re warning parents about the Orbeez Challenge.

It involves shooting strangers with Orbeez water beads in a “drive-by” fashion.

Sometimes the beads are modified to make them more harmful.

Recently, police in Georgia arrested two teens who fired at a little boy who was riding his bike.

The child had marks on his chest and face from the shooting.

Police have also arrested teens on assault charges in Michigan and Pennsylvania connected to the challenge.

Police say the beads are shot with airsoft guns, some of which resemble real firearms.

FOX 8 has covered reports of the incidents in West Lake.

Perkins Township police say to talk to your kids about the dangers of social media trends.

“We want to keep our kids and community safe by starting these dialogues sooner rather than later,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

The Orbeez manufacturer released a statement to NPR on the dangerous trend.

“Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms,” Spin Master wrote.