NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – This Thursday, smoking weed will be legal in Ohio for the first time. The new law will require adapting.

For example: Drive sober or get pulled over is about to take on a whole new meaning.

“Law enforcement is like the chameleon. Whatever you put in front of it, we will adjust.”

That is Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy, who’s confident in his officer’s ability to handle the challenges of this new law.

But Chief Majoy admits he is concerned in some areas.

For example, he says it’s easy for officers to know how long it takes for someone to sober up after being under the influence of alcohol.

With weed, it’s a different story.

“We really don’t know how long it takes for them to come back down where they would not test over the legal limit,” Majoy said.

There are limitations that come with being under the influence.

If you don’t know them, Chief Majoy says driving a car is the last place to learn them.

“No matter if it’s one hit, one joint, or however you want to define it. You should never get behind the wheel after using marijuana,” he said.