Local police warn about scary ‘hoax’ message on masks

**Related video, above: How to tell if your mask is a fake**

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick police want everyone to be aware of a fake message going around about masks.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the Statewide Analysis Unit (SAU) is letting them know about the message which claims to be coming from law enforcement and says people are going door to door, handing out masks as part of a “new initiative from local government.”

” According to this communication, those handing out the masks are asking persons to try them on to check the fit, unbeknownst to them that the masks are “doused with chemicals” said to render the victim unconscious, allowing the subjects to rob the victim,” the department wrote.

Police said the SAU has not received any information that this is happening and there have been no reports of any type of this specific criminal activity in Ohio.

Brunswick police said, “It has been determined that this is misinformation and is part of hoax messaging that is being disseminated throughout the country.”