CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police need your help in finding a man wanted for a January 4 murder in Cleveland Heights who they said is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police Chief Chris Britton told the Fox 8 I-TEAM that a warrant has been issued for Joseph Byron Littlejohn, 20, of East Cleveland. Police believe he is responsible for an aggravated robbery earlier that day, then a short time later in an unrelated crime, police said he allegedly murdered 22-year-old Alexander Gurley, who was shot and killed on East Overlook Road, they added.

“We are asking for the community’s help with any information as to his whereabouts and/or any other information about these two crimes to include the identification of any other suspects involved,” Britton said.

Littlejohn Is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Cleveland Heights Police:

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is offering up to a $5,000.00 dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest of Littlejohn and or other suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 216-291-3883 or you can also call the Tip Line at 216-291-5010. Callers can remain anonymous.

Also, you can report information to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.