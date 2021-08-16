Local police remind drivers of bus stop safety rules during back-to-school days

Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows area school districts reporting bus driver shortage

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With back-to-school days in full swing, local police are warning drivers to be alert on the roads and reminding them of school bus safety laws.

In a Facebook post, Medina police say to watch for children crossing the street, children walking to school, and school busses picking up and dropping off students.

If a school bus makes a stop on a road with fewer than four lanes, traffic on both sides of the road must stop at least 10 feet from the front or the back of the bus and remain stopped until the bus moves.

If the bus stops on a road with four or more lanes, only traffic going in the same direction as the bus needs to stop.

Officers say they’ll have extra patrols keeping an eye out for bus stop violations on the roads to help keep kids safe.