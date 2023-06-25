STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW)- After nearly a decade of serving his community, Streetsboro Police K9, Bo, will be laid to rest.

The department said in a post to Facebook that the difficult decision came just ahead of Bo’s birthday. The former K9 officer would have turned 15.

According to Bo’s obituary, Bo served the Streetsboro community for almost ten years with K9 Officer Aaron Coates, before medically retiring. Bo passed away on June 24, 2023.

“During his years of service, Bo was responsible for over 400 criminal charges filed, more than $500,000 in assets seized, 15 firearms, and countless drugs taken off of the streets,” read the obituary. “Bo was one of the remarkable Malinois who loved pets and scratches almost as much as he loved working. Bo made friends everywhere and will be dearly missed by those who loved him.”

The police department said in the post to Facebook that final goodbyes can be made at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home in Ravenna, on Monday, June 26th at 9 a.m.

The funeral home is located at 703 E. Main Street Ravenna, Ohio 44266.

A procession will then follow to Paws and Remember cremation services, located at 6160 Halle Drive in Valley View, Ohio.

