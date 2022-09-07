PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction in Stark County.

Police say Sunday around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lincoln Way East for a possible child abduction. Perry Township officers worked with the Akron Police Department to locate the child. Officers found the child, according to the police department, and say the child was unharmed.

Police say it was an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the public.

Police have not said whether they have anyone in custody who is facing charges. They say they are actively investigating.

Police have not said how old the alleged victim was or released any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (330)478-5121.