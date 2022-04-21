EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A local police chief tells us he is concerned about the recent increases in violent crime and says officers are finding more guns in the hands of people who are not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

“This is very concerning to me and it should be very concerning to the public,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer

Meyer says since January, Euclid police responded to 124 calls involving gun offenses and seized close to 100 guns.

“Just in the last couple of weeks, we had an elderly grandmother carjacked at gunpoint and a drive-by shooting in our neighborhoods near the high school,” the chief said.

Euclid police also responded to a shooting involving a teen Wednesday night

Police sources all over the area tell us they are also noticing increases in gun violence

There have been several shootings recently in a number of local cities, such as Akron, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights and Garfield Heights.

“I am not sure why we are seeing this now, but I think there are a number of factors,” Meyer said. “I think, number one, we have to start holding gun offenders accountable, those who carry and use guns illegally. Those need to be addressed and given stiff sentences in court.”

The chief added that he is increasing neighborhood patrols

“We are staffing where we can and putting a group of specifically assigned officers to our community response unit,” the chief said. “And these officers will also be out looking to seize illegal firearms and narcotics.”