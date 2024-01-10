CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is not only the birthplace of football, but it’s also home to some legendary players and coaches who were recognized Wednesday morning.

The National High School Football Hall of Fame in Canton named its Class of 2024.

Thirty players and coaches were enshrined, including many right here in Ohio.

They include running back Robert Smith from Euclid, receiver Ted Ginn Jr. from Glenville, legendary St. Ignatius head football coach Chuck Kyle and St. Joe’s grad Bob Golic, who said he’s honored to be among so many legendary names.

“Truly appreciate the opportunity and the honor of being in the Hall of Fame here and I’m just dumbfounded at the names being given out. It’s just incredible and I’m honored to be a part of it,” Golic said.

Other inductees include Browns fan favorite Josh Cribbs, who went to high school in Washington, D.C., Browns legend Paul Warfield and current Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell.