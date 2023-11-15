BOLIVER, Ohio (WJW) – The Tusky Valley community continues to come to grips with the

deaths of three students and three adults after a deadly bus crash in Licking County Tuesday morning.

The community showed up in droves at Bolivar Pizza in Bolivar, where 75% of the proceeds benefit the Tusky Valley high school band.

School was in session in Tusky Valley earlier in the day with grief counselors and crisis teams on hand. Students say the day was optional and many are still processing the losses.

“Knew some of the kids from music class at the high school. It was just terrible,” said student Dylan Congdon.

“It’s crazy that something like that could happen to people we know, people around me,” said student Drew Congdon. “We see it all the time, but it’s nowhere close to when it hits home.”

However, the Tusky Valley Trojans are not alone. Flags are flying at half-staff throughout Tuscarawas and Stark counties and across the state.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up.