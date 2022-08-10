BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – A local photographer says it may be a long shot, but she is hoping someone recognizes this elderly couple and can help her get in touch with them.

Professional Photographer Courtney Pettay, the owner of Courtney Marie Photograohy Inc., says she was at the Cuyahoga County Fair on Tuesday afternoon with her children when she spotted the couple on the carousel.

Courtesy: Courtney Pettay

“The amount of joy it filled,” described Pettay. “The happiness glowing from them just captured it.”

Pettay says the couple appeared to be alone, without any children, and she believes they may have ventured to the fair themselves “to have a blast.”

“Genuinely enjoying riding the carousel,” explained Pettay. “I couldn’t stop looking at them.”

The photographer snapped a quick photo using her phone to share with her family. But, now wants to offer the couple a professional photoshoot in hopes that the pictures can capture the couple’s love for life and serve as a memory for their family.

“I couldn’t get them off my mind,” said Pettay.

Pettay says she did speak briefly with the couple as they exited the ride, only to warn the gentleman his wallet was falling out of his pocket. She says the couple mentioned they were in their 90’s and still having fun.

“They made mine and my kids’ day,” said Pettay.

Anyone with information on the couple can contact Courtney Marie Photography.