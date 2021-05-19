Local photographer captures stunning pics of deer swimming in Lake Erie

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A local photographer captured a group of deer taking a swim in Lake Erie Wednesday morning.

Mike Kozar, of Mike Kozar Photography, says he decided to visit Headlands Beach State Park and Headlands Dunes State Nature Preserve on Wednesday in search of some birding action.

Kozar says that before leaving, he decided to walk out to the Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Lighthouse.

“While walking along the beach I came across a couple of sets of deer tracks that went into the water. I just happened to look out in the lake and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Four deer swimming out into Lake Erie!” he shared on his Facebook page.

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

According to Kozar, the deer swam so far out that he could barely see them.

He says he watched them swim for about 15 minutes before they turned around and headed back towards shore.

“I just sat there on the log taking pictures of them. I’m happy I was able to get some decent shots of those deer swimming way out there,” he said. “It’s probably something I’ll never get the chance to see again.”