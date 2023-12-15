*The above video is a recent story about a local mail carrier being robbed at gunpoint*

COPLEY, Ohio (WJW) — The number of the large blue mailboxes being broken into continues to rise in NE Ohio.

This time, Copley police said two mailboxes were forced open outside a post office sometime late Thursday night into Friday morning. “If there was any mail in the boxes it was stolen,” police said.

In the past, police in NE Ohio have said thieves go through the stolen mail to find and forge checks, or to look for cash in cards.

“We received a similar complaint on the morning of December 7 when one exterior mailbox was found to have been forced open,” Copley police said.

Several police departments recently took similar reports, but in those cases the suspects had a master key to open the boxes and the Copley Police Department has also investigated incidents of that nature.

“It’s recommended that folks make a trip inside the post office and place their mail in the interior mail slots,” police advised.

“In some cases, the suspects have used checking account numbers from the stolen mail…also looking for cash or gift cards that have been mailed as Christmas presents,”

Detectives said they have obtained some video recordings from neighboring buildings.