‘Someone to pray with;’ Local pastors announce plans for Greater Cleveland COVID Day of Remembrance

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Local pastors are calling for a COVID Day of Remembrance in light of the two year mark when the virus began claiming lives and impacting residents, businesses and hospitals in our region.

The United Pastors in Mission of Greater Cleveland held a press conference on Tuesday morning at Mt. Zion Church in Oakwood Village and called for a Day of Remembrance to take place on Tuesday March 15 with special times set apart that day to reflect.

12 p.m. – A call for all churches to open their doors for a prayer and candle light service

6 p.m. – A call for homes, churches, hospitals and businesses to have a one-minute moment of silence

7 p.m. – All residents of the Greater Cleveland area are invited to gather at the Cleveland Music Hall to show love and support to families who have lost loved ones due to COVID

Mayors are urged to make a public proclamation declaring March 15 a day to remember and honor the over 6,000 people who lost their lives because of COVID, in Cuyahoga County alone, during the pandemic.

Dr. Tony Minor, Chaplain of MetroHealth Hospital & Faith Assembly Church stressed the importance of acknowledging the pain that’s left behind for generations to come.

“Let’s allow the light of God to be able to penetrate the darkness that we have felt in our society and in these losses,” Minor said. “As we open up our churches, let’s provide counseling, to have someone to talk to and to have someone to pray with.”

The day will honor not only those who have died but also their caregivers and those who are still suffering with long COVID.

The following pastors were in attendance at the press conference:

Rev. Dr. Larry L. Macon, Sr. President of UPM & Pastor Mt. Zion Oakwood Village

Dr. Tony Minor, Chaplain of MetroHealth Hospital & Faith Assembly Church

Pastor Rev. Dr. Ken Chalker, Former Pastor of University Circle United Methodist Church

Bishop Omar Medina, Bishop of the Ecumenical Alliance of Cleveland Ohio

Dr. CJ Matthews, Pastor of Mt. Sinai Friendship Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. Paul Endrei, Executive of Accent Church of Greater Cleveland

Rev. Dr. Rebecca Stitt Pastor and Liaison Leader to the AMEX Churches

Minister Tom Hare, Leadership Clergy Prayer HarvestNet of Cleveland