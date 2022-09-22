CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sunday, leaving behind tremendous flooding and all of the island’s 3.3 million residents without power.

Northeast Ohio native, now Puerto Rico Resident David Angstat says the needs in the U.S. territory following Hurricane Fiona are great, including the need for clean drinking water.

“The damage to the infrastructure here. We had just a trickle of water for three days. Just yesterday afternoon we got normal water pressure back. It was hard to even flush the toilets and stuff, you know, wash the dishes. It would take forever just to get enough to drink and I know some other areas lost all of their water,” said Angstat.

“Just basically a lot of flooding, bridges gone, [people] being blocked in their neighborhoods by wires,” said Manny Santiago, of Cleveland, who has family in Puerto Rico.

Santiago is helping organize a local effort through the Ohio chapter of the New Era Young Lords to gather donations of the most desperately needed items and money to help provide aid, clean up the mess left behind and to rebuild homes there.

“From here, we need things like batteries, diapers for the older community, diapers for the younger community, similar things like that. Latex gloves,” said Santiago.

Local organizers have scheduled fundraisers and will be accepting donations at two locations, Lincoln West High School on W. 30th Street and Benny’s Sports Bar on Fulton Road, starting Friday.

“We are basically going to be boots on the ground, so anything that comes from Cleveland is going to be directed to the people’s hands from our hands,” said Santiago.

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will also be providing a place to make donations on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has also been established with a goal of collecting $30,000

The plan is to use cash donations to buy food on the island as well as chainsaws, garbage bags, tarps, generators and more. They will travel with the donations in a couple of weeks.

Donations are asked to be made before Oct. 8.