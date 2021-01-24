Local officers praised for rushing to scene of house fire, helping residents escape

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A state trooper and two Cleveland police officers are being praised for rushing to the scene of a house fire on Saturday night.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, Trooper Morales was patrolling when he saw smoke coming from a home on W. 47th Place. Officer Rose and Officer Madaras then followed him to the scene.

When they arrived, they quickly got everyone out of the house and helped the neighbor next door, who is in a wheelchair, escape to safety. Cleveland firefighters got there right after.

Cleveland EMS said a 90-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were taken to the hospital in serious condition. It’s unclear how they’re doing now.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.