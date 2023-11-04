NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that state agents and North Olmsted police are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The officer and a man were both injured in the shooting. The officer is expected to be “OK,” police said. The man was taken to the hospital for surgery.

According to a North Olmsted Police press release, a woman called the police around 1:39 a.m. saying a man approached her and said someone was trying to kill his uncle. The woman said the man had blood on him.

When police arrived on Alden Drive they encountered a male suspect with a gun. The man and several police officers exchanged gunfire. One officer and the man were both injured in the shooting.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

Police say the home on Alden Drive was fully engulfed in flames. The North Olmsted Fire Department and other agencies put the fire out and evacuated nearby residences. The State Fire Marshal is also investigating.