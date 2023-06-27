ONTARIO, Ohio (WJW) – In 2020, Ontario Police Chief Tommy Hill said he invested in a rescue tool for when someone is choking called a Life Vac.

Not every force has them, but thankfully his does.

“It’s something we felt could be a use and potentially save a life,” said Chief Hill.

Turns out, that was the right call.

Last Friday, Ontario Police Officer Rod Roos responded to a call that a child was choking. Within minutes of his arrival, Officer Roos dislodged a toy the two-year-old child accidentally swallowed.

He needed every second of the time he had because this plastic toy was completely blocking the child’s airway.

“To lose consciousness with a full obstruction can be anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute. You can actually lose consciousness,” said Chief Hill.

Chief Hill calls Officer Roos a hero but is quick to point out that this is the kind of moment he was trained to handle..

“Absolutely, this is why every person does this job,” he said.

Saving a life might be why they do the job, but when the moment comes, Chief Hill knows you have to be ready for it.

Officer Roos was and this scary situation turned into one of those rare feel-good moments.

“I guarantee you that officer would take a day like Friday and wish that that was everyday they came to work.”