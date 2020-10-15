Local non-profit organizing auction to help independent music clubs stay afloat

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The coronavirus pandemic has hit live music venues especially hard.

Now, local independent music clubs are asking fans to help by donating their music souvenirs to an upcoming auction.

It’s been almost seven months since the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights closed.

The venue is set to host a limited-seating Thursday night concert series.

“Even if it’s just 45-50 people, it’s better than nothing,” said Kathy Blackman, owner.

Normally, the Grog Shop can hold 400 people.

And while dozens of live music venues like the Grog Shop wait on possible federal relief, a local non-profit called Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, and Future is organizing an auction to help them stay afloat.

It’s called the #SaveCLEVenues Auction and they are seeking donations from music fans.

“What can you give that is valuable to this auction? We are not only looking for artifacts, but we are looking for fan experiences. All of these things have value in our community and they can really help the clubs,” said Angie Hetrick, organizer.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to local independent music clubs impacted by the pandemic. The auction will take place in November.

“We can help through those items that are dusty and sitting on your shelves that mean something. The live music experience means more,” said Hetrick.

